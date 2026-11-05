🚔 New Brunswick NJ Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Public safety hiring is steady in New Brunswick, with options from campus dispatch to construction safety and flexible security shifts.

Below are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Rutgers University – Rutgers Police NB

Rutgers University – Rutgers Police NB Location: New Brunswick, NJ (College Ave Campus)

(College Ave Campus) Salary: $54,808 – $74,896

Type: Full-time, 12-month staff (union, AFSCME Local 1761 COLT)

Shift: 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM (Pitman schedule), holidays/weekends & mandatory OT

Lead 9-1-1 and public safety communications for Rutgers, coordinating police, fire, EMS, and after-hours facilities calls. You’ll support dispatch operations, train new telecommunicators, and handle high-pressure emergencies using advanced CAD and NextGen 9-1-1 systems.

Employer: Consigli Construction Co., Inc.

Location: New Brunswick, NJ (regional field sites)

(regional field sites) Salary: $85,000 – $100,000 (exempt)

(exempt) Type: Full-time

Field-based safety role supporting multiple construction sites, from concrete and carpentry to masonry. You’ll run site safety visits, lead trainings, investigate incidents, and keep projects in line with OSHA and company standards.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: East Brunswick, NJ (serving various client sites)

(serving various client sites) Pay: $19.00/hour

Type: Part-time, Flex shifts

Flexible security role where you pick up shifts across different industries using a shift-pickup app. Good fit if you need varied hours and want experience at multiple sites; must be able to work holidays, nights, and weekends on short notice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—public safety experience stacks up fast and opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.