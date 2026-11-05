🚧 New Brunswick NJ Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

New Brunswick has steady demand for skilled trades, from big institutions to local shops. Here are several solid hands-on roles hiring now.

Employer: Rutgers University – Division of Institutional Planning & Operations (IP&O)

Rutgers University – Division of Institutional Planning & Operations (IP&O) Location: New Brunswick, NJ (College Ave Campus)

(College Ave Campus) Type: Full-time, union (AFSCME Local 888)

Salary: $50,191 – $68,244/year (Grade 18, final offer based on experience)

Work independently in a campus “zone” doing estimates, installs, and repairs on 480V systems, circuits, wiring, fixtures, and controls. Journeyman electrician status in NJ (or approved 3+ year apprenticeship) and a valid driver’s license are required. Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm, with a comprehensive Rutgers benefits package including medical, retirement, and potential tuition benefits.

Employer: Luxe Event Rentals

Location: New Brunswick, NJ

Type: In-person, schedule not specified (flexible schedule noted)

In-person, schedule not specified (flexible schedule noted) Pay: $25.00 – $40.00/hour

Join a furniture fabrication shop working on high-quality event pieces. They’re hiring people with skills in carpentry & woodworking, painting & refinishing, upholstery & sewing, or welding & metal fabrication. Hands-on makers who take pride in detailed work will fit well here. Apply by emailing your resume, experience, and contact info to job@luxeeventrentals.com.

Employer: Saint Peter's Healthcare System

Location: New Brunswick, NJ

Type: Per diem (as needed)

Pay: $18.00 – $26.58/hour

Support the hospital’s maintenance and construction projects as a general laborer under a foreman. You’ll assist skilled trades, use hand and power tools, climb ladders, and lift up to 50 lbs while keeping sites clean and safe. A NJ driver’s license is preferred, and you’ll have access to strong benefits for eligible employees, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition programs, and more.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in a focused, up-to-date resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.