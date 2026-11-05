📋 New Brunswick admin jobs with benefits & flexible hours (multiple roles)

New Brunswick has a nice mix of campus and hospital admin openings right now, with solid pay and real room to grow.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: Rutgers University – Office of Continuing Professional Education (OCPE)

Rutgers University – Office of Continuing Professional Education (OCPE) Location: New Brunswick, NJ (Cook Campus, on-site with weekly driving to NJ test sites)

(Cook Campus, on-site with weekly driving to NJ test sites) Type: Part-time, temporary (about 19.5 hours/week, days)

Pay: $20–$23 per hour

Help run the Pesticide Applicator Certification Exam Registration (PACER) program by proctoring weekly exams around New Jersey and handling scheduling, logistics, and exam prep. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable with Microsoft Office, have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience, and a valid driver’s license for regular in-state travel.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same posting (26TM0393). Apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: Saint Peter’s Healthcare System

Location: New Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $26.58 per hour

Support the Health Information Management team by scanning and indexing medical records, checking image quality, and helping staff navigate the electronic medical record. Some college and HIM experience are preferred, and you’ll want to be detail-oriented, comfortable with computers, and ready to work closely with coders, unit staff, and other departments. Comes with a robust benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition support, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. And if you apply, do it soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.