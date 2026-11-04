⚖️ New Brunswick, NJ Legal Jobs With Multiple Openings

New Brunswick’s legal scene is busy right now, especially around healthcare, pharma, and the courts. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in Legal & Compliance.

Employer: Axiom

Axiom Location: New Brunswick, NJ (clients across the United States – remote or hybrid depending on engagement )

(clients across the ) Type: Contract

Salary: Estimated total compensation for full-time Axiom attorney roles: $104,500–$325,000/year

Work as Pharmaceutical Contracts Counsel for life sciences clients, handling a high volume of MSAs, SOWs, IT/SaaS, vendor, and supply-chain agreements. Great fit if you have 4–12+ years in pharma/biotech contracting, a JD and active U.S. license, and want flexible, project-based work with a major alternative legal services provider.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson

Location: New Brunswick, NJ (also posted for Raritan, NJ & Cincinnati, OH)

(also posted for Raritan, NJ & Cincinnati, OH) Type: Full-time, hybrid (3 days/week on-site)

Salary: $96,000–$155,250/year base pay range

Join J&J’s Global Legal Organization supporting MedTech Surgery’s non-commercial contracts. You’ll draft, review, redline, and negotiate standard agreements, work in a contract lifecycle management system, and partner closely with legal and business teams. Ideal if you have 3+ years managing and negotiating agreements, strong contract management/CLM skills, and want big-company benefits and growth.

Employer: New Jersey Courts – Middlesex Vicinage (Family Division)

Location: New Brunswick, NJ

Type: Full-time, hybrid (up to 2 remote days/week)

Salary: $74,551.38–$129,437.61/year (Schedule A); $74,551.38–$122,965.72/year (Schedule B)

Lead a team in the Family Division, overseeing case management, staff supervision, workload stats, backlog monitoring, and special projects. Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree and 3 years of professional experience (with case management/enforcement/supervision) and want stable public service work with clear growth paths.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.