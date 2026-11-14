New Britain is quietly becoming a hub for clean‑energy manufacturing work. AIRCO is hiring now for hands-on roles that keep their advanced fuel systems running.

Employer: AIRCO

AIRCO Location: New Britain, PA

Type: Full-time, shift-based (24/7 facility)

Salary: Not listed

Support the safe, steady operation of AIRCO’s new production plant making next‑gen fuels. You’ll run process equipment, monitor gauges and alarms, handle chemicals safely, and work 12‑hour rotating shifts with strong health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and disability coverage from Day 1.

Employer: AIRCO

AIRCO Location: New Britain, PA

Type: Full-time, hourly, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Join the Operations team building modular fuel systems from the ground up. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in panel building or machine wiring, can read electrical drawings, and want steady work with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match.

(Alternate listing of the same role: Indeed posting)

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, apply anyway—AIRCO is open to different backgrounds and growing fast in our area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.