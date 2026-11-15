New Britain’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and retail pharmacy. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in care.

Employer: WhiteCap Workforce Solutions

WhiteCap Workforce Solutions Location: New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time, 5x8 day shifts

Pay: $65.52/hr

Work in a skilled nursing/long-term care setting with a “start right away” need. Great fit if you’re an RN with CT license (or willing to get one) and BLS, and you like steady day shifts.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time

Provide comprehensive heart and vascular care with access to full cardiac testing and advanced imaging. Ideal for a board-certified/eligible cardiologist interested in procedures, heart failure care, and helping grow a cardiology program.

Employer: Hospital for Special Care

Location: New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time, First shift, 40 hrs/week

Pay Range: $50.43–$78.17/hr

Lead a pediatric unit with 24/7 accountability for staff, quality, and budgets. This is a strong leadership role for an experienced CT RN with 3+ years in similar populations and prior supervisory experience, plus a rich benefits package (medical, dental, 403(b) match up to 6%, PTO, tuition help, wellness perks).

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – The Hospital of Central Connecticut

Location: 100 Grand Street, New Britain, CT

Type: Multiple schedules (24–40 hrs, 1st/2nd/3rd, rotating weekends)

Sign-on Bonus: Up to $20,000 for 36+ hrs/week; up to $15,000 for 24–35 hrs/week

Join a state-of-the-art CT suite with new GE Revolution APEX scanners. Open to new grads and experienced CT techs with a CT Radiographer license and BLS, plus tuition reimbursement and career ladder opportunities.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic Location: New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time

Support surgeons in the OR by prepping rooms, maintaining sterile fields, and tracking instruments. Good match if you’re detail-focused, strong on sterile technique, and like fast-paced surgical teamwork.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care Location: New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time

Daytime inpatient role in a community teaching hospital, handling admissions, rounding, and care coordination. Best for board-certified Internal Medicine physicians who enjoy teaching and quality-improvement work.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $60.90–$82.30/hr

Retail pharmacist role with flexible scheduling, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, student loan match, and Walgreens University training. Great if you’re a licensed pharmacist who likes direct patient counseling, immunizations, and leading a pharmacy team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.