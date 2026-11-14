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🏥 New Britain healthcare jobs with multiple openings across the city
New Britain’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big systems and local clinics all hiring. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level to advanced practice.
Urologist
- Employer: Starling Physicians
- Location: New Britain, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Physician-led multispecialty group, now partnered with Hartford HealthCare. BC/BE in Urology, flexible schedule with call every 4th week, new grads welcome, shareholder track, CME funding, and full admin support.
Clinical Cardiologist
- Employer: Northshore Home Health Care
- Location: New Britain, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide comprehensive cardiovascular care with full cardiac testing support. Mix of diagnostic cath, advanced imaging, heart failure care, and program development for someone board-eligible or board-certified in cardiology.
Cardiology Nurse Specialist (RN) – Arrhythmia
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – The Hospital of Central Connecticut
- Location: 100 Grand Street, New Britain, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
RN role caring for inpatients and outpatients having diagnostic cardiac procedures (stress tests, tilt table, etc.). Requires CT RN license and 1+ year experience in cardiology, critical care, or related cardiac specialty.
Cardiologist / Cardiology – New Britain
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare Heart & Vascular Institute
- Location: 183 N Mountain Rd, New Britain, CT
- Type: Full-time (salaried)
- Salary: Hiring range given as hourly equivalent; exact amount not listed
Clinical cardiology position in a high-volume, nationally recognized heart program. BC/BE in cardiovascular medicine, with options in diagnostic cath, advanced imaging, heart failure, and niche programs like Women’s Heart Health and Cardio-Oncology.
Primary Care Physician
- Employer: Yale New Haven Health – Northeast Medical Group
- Location: New Britain, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; includes up to $40,000 sign-on bonus plus incentives
New office start-up with room to shape workflows and community outreach. Internal medicine or family medicine physician with CT license, enjoying flexible schedules, loan assistance, relocation help, and robust benefits.
Senior Pharmacy Technician – New Britain
- Employer: Community Health Center, Inc. / Moses/Weitzman Health System
- Location: New Britain Pharmacy, New Britain, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $23–$25 per hour
Lead-level tech role supporting a busy community pharmacy. Requires CPhT certification and 2+ years’ experience, with duties in data entry, filling, inventory, 340B separation, and training newer staff.
Certified Nurse Assistant-1 – Step Down Unit
- Employer: Hospital for Special Care
- Location: New Britain, CT
- Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week, Second Shift)
- Salary: $18.83–$28.26 per hour
Hands-on CNA role on a step-down unit, working closely with nurses on direct patient care and mobility. CNA certification and state registration required (or CT nursing students with 100+ hours, with certification due within 120 days).
Medical Assistant – Urology
- Employer: Starling Physicians
- Location: New Britain, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $21.30–$26.15 per hour
Clinic-based MA role supporting urology providers with room prep, vitals, EHR documentation, and scribing. Requires accredited MA program completion and comfort working across satellite offices.
House APRN – Per Diem
- Employer: Hospital for Special Care
- Location: New Britain, CT
- Type: Per diem (evenings/nights, weekends, holidays)
- Salary: $103–$128 per hour
Advanced practice role covering complex inpatients in a specialty hospital. Requires Master’s in Nursing, FNP training, CT APRN license, DEA, BLS & ACLS, and 5+ years relevant experience, with a strong mix of autonomy and team collaboration.
If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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