New Britain’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big systems and local clinics all hiring. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level to advanced practice.

Employer: Starling Physicians

Starling Physicians Location: New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Physician-led multispecialty group, now partnered with Hartford HealthCare. BC/BE in Urology, flexible schedule with call every 4th week, new grads welcome, shareholder track, CME funding, and full admin support.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide comprehensive cardiovascular care with full cardiac testing support. Mix of diagnostic cath, advanced imaging, heart failure care, and program development for someone board-eligible or board-certified in cardiology.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – The Hospital of Central Connecticut

– The Hospital of Central Connecticut Location: 100 Grand Street, New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

RN role caring for inpatients and outpatients having diagnostic cardiac procedures (stress tests, tilt table, etc.). Requires CT RN license and 1+ year experience in cardiology, critical care, or related cardiac specialty.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare Heart & Vascular Institute

Location: 183 N Mountain Rd, New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time (salaried)

Salary: Hiring range given as hourly equivalent; exact amount not listed

Clinical cardiology position in a high-volume, nationally recognized heart program. BC/BE in cardiovascular medicine, with options in diagnostic cath, advanced imaging, heart failure, and niche programs like Women’s Heart Health and Cardio-Oncology.

Employer: Yale New Haven Health – Northeast Medical Group

Location: New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes up to $40,000 sign-on bonus plus incentives

New office start-up with room to shape workflows and community outreach. Internal medicine or family medicine physician with CT license, enjoying flexible schedules, loan assistance, relocation help, and robust benefits.

Employer: Community Health Center, Inc. / Moses/Weitzman Health System

Location: New Britain Pharmacy, New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23–$25 per hour

Lead-level tech role supporting a busy community pharmacy. Requires CPhT certification and 2+ years’ experience, with duties in data entry, filling, inventory, 340B separation, and training newer staff.

Employer: Hospital for Special Care

Location: New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week, Second Shift)

Salary: $18.83–$28.26 per hour

Hands-on CNA role on a step-down unit, working closely with nurses on direct patient care and mobility. CNA certification and state registration required (or CT nursing students with 100+ hours, with certification due within 120 days).

Employer: Starling Physicians

Location: New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.30–$26.15 per hour

Clinic-based MA role supporting urology providers with room prep, vitals, EHR documentation, and scribing. Requires accredited MA program completion and comfort working across satellite offices.

Employer: Hospital for Special Care

Location: New Britain, CT

Type: Per diem (evenings/nights, weekends, holidays)

Salary: $103–$128 per hour

Advanced practice role covering complex inpatients in a specialty hospital. Requires Master’s in Nursing, FNP training, CT APRN license, DEA, BLS & ACLS, and 5+ years relevant experience, with a strong mix of autonomy and team collaboration.

If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.