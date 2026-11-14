New Britain has some solid openings right now if you like helping kids and families. These roles are all about early childhood support, care coordination, and community outreach.

Employer: Community Health Center / Moses-Weitzman Health System

Community Health Center / Moses-Weitzman Health System Location: Community Health Center of New Britain, New Britain, CT

Salary: $23–$27 per hour

Type: Full-time

Category: Community & Social Services / Early Childhood

You’ll help families of young children keep up with well-child visits, complete referrals (like Birth to Three and school evaluations), and get connected to local resources and transportation. Good fit if you’re organized, like direct family contact, and have a bachelor’s in a health field or social work OR 1+ year of care coordination/case management experience.

Note: This same role is also listed on Indeed with the same pay and details. If one link doesn’t work, try the other: Indeed posting.

Employer: Community Health Center / Moses-Weitzman Health System

Community Health Center / Moses-Weitzman Health System Location: New Britain, CT (serving New Britain, Bristol, and Middletown sites)

(serving sites) Salary: $47,000–$51,000 (hourly equivalent)

Type: Full-time

Category: Community & Social Services / Early Childhood

This role is more outreach-focused: you’ll build relationships with families, remind them about well-child visits, help with referrals, and connect them to resources like food, housing, and transportation. Great if you enjoy field work, have an Associate’s degree or CT CHW training, and like working with diverse families; bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting helps you see how your experience fits. Share this with a friend who loves working with kids and families.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.