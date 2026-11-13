🏥 New Britain CT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $24/hr to $374K

New Britain’s healthcare scene is busy right now – hospitals and clinics are hiring across nursing, behavioral health, and physician roles. If you’re in healthcare and want to stay local, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – The Hospital of Central Connecticut

Hartford HealthCare – The Hospital of Central Connecticut Location: 100 Grand Street, New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time (1:30 pm–10 pm, every other weekend & holidays)

(1:30 pm–10 pm, every other weekend & holidays) Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on safe, accurate blood collection plus specimen processing, inventory, dispatch scheduling, and EPIC registration. Great fit if you have 6+ months of phlebotomy experience and want to grow inside a large health system.

Employer: Oak Street Health, part of CVS Health

Location: New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary Range: $174,070 – $374,920/year

Provide value-based primary care to older adults in a neighborhood clinic, with a large care team so you can focus on quality over volume. New grads are welcome, and there’s potential to move into Center Medical Director for highly qualified candidates.

Employer: Community Mental Health Affiliates, Inc. (CMHA)

Location: 233 Main St, New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:30 am–4:30 pm (some evening flexibility)

(some evening flexibility) Pay: From $24.00/hour

Work on a multidisciplinary team providing outpatient therapy to children, teens, adults, and families with significant behavioral health needs. Strong option if you have a BA in a behavioral health field and are in a master’s program, and want rich benefits, PTO, and loan support programs.

(Note: Also listed on Indeed; it’s the same role, so only included once here.)

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Cancer Institute

Hartford HealthCare – Cancer Institute Location: 183 N Mountain Rd, New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

Plan complex radiation treatments using Varian TrueBeams, Eclipse, Velocity, and more, as part of a system-wide dosimetry team. Ideal if you’re MDCB-certified (or board-eligible) with a dosimetry training program and want to work with advanced tech.

Employer: Hospital for Special Care

Location: New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time, First Shift (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $50.43 – $78.17/hour

Lead the pediatric unit with 24/7 accountability for patient care, staffing, and quality outcomes. Great for experienced RNs with 3+ years in a similar population and supervisory experience who want a leadership role plus strong benefits.

Employer: Hospital for Special Care

Location: New Britain, CT

Type: Per Diem, Second Shift

Pay Range: $42.00 – $63.00/hour

Provide bedside care to pediatric patients, from assessments to meds and care planning, with the flexibility of per diem hours. Open to RNs and new grad nurses, with access to the hospital’s robust benefits depending on hours worked.

Employer: Hospital for Special Care

Location: New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time, First Shift (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $50.43 – $78.17/hour

Oversee neurobehavioral and complex care services with full responsibility for staffing, budgets, and quality improvement. Best for RNs with 3+ years in a similar population and leadership experience who enjoy high-acuity behavioral/medical care.

Employer: Hospital for Special Care

Location: New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time, First Shift (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $47.50 – $73.65/hour

Support the nurse manager with staffing, education, quality projects, and budget on a cardiac-focused unit. Great if you’re an RN with 3–5 years of clinical experience, strong telemetry and rhythm interpretation skills, and some charge/supervisory background.

Employer: Hospital for Special Care

Location: New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time, Third Shift (36 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $42.05 – $63.11/hour

Float across the Neurobehavioral Unit, Autism Inpatient Unit, and at least one long-term care unit, providing behavioral health nursing care at night. A strong match if you’re an RN who likes variety, crisis de-escalation, and working with neurodiverse and behavioral health populations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.