🏥 New Britain Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles

New Britain’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from big hospital systems to in‑home care. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or behavioral health, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Hartford HealthCare Location: 100 Grand Street, New Britain, CT

Type: Per Diem / Flexible shifts (clinic hours Mon–Thu 7am–7pm, Fri 7am–3:30pm)

(clinic hours Mon–Thu 7am–7pm, Fri 7am–3:30pm) Salary: Not listed

This outpatient rehab role lets you pick up flexible shifts while working in Connecticut’s largest health network. You’ll evaluate and treat patients in an outpatient setting and be part of a big system with strong growth and benefits.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – The Hospital of Central Connecticut

Location: 100 Grand Street, New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5pm, no weekends or holidays )

(Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5pm, ) Salary: Newly revised competitive hourly rates (exact amount not listed)

Clinic LPN role with daytime hours only and no weekends, in an outpatient ambulatory setting. Comes with tuition reimbursement, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and advancement opportunities within a large health system.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Location: New Britain, CT (in‑home visits)

Type: PRN / Part-time, flexible

Pay: $90–$115 per completed assessment (those averaging 20–100 visits/month earn about $1,800–$11,500/month)

Conduct 1‑hour in‑home assessments for adult/geriatric members, with scheduling built around your availability (visits can be Sun–Sat, 8am–7pm). Includes mileage reimbursement, 401(k), education support, and the option to move into a full‑time role later.

Employer: Achievement Beyond Limits, LLC

Location: New Britain, CT (in‑home)

Type: Part-time, 1099 contractor

Pay: Starting at $22/hour, based on education and experience

Work directly in the home with a 6‑year‑old nonverbal child, providing ABA services Mon–Fri 4:30pm–9pm, with optional Saturday 11am–6pm. You’ll get ongoing BCBA supervision, performance bonuses, flexible schedule, and room to grow if you enjoy behavioral health.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.