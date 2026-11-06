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New Britain
🏥 New Britain Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
8 days ago
New Britain’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from big hospital systems to in‑home care. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or behavioral health, there are several solid options right now.
Physical Therapist (Per Diem) – Outpatient Rehab
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare
- Location: 100 Grand Street, New Britain, CT
- Type: Per Diem / Flexible shifts (clinic hours Mon–Thu 7am–7pm, Fri 7am–3:30pm)
- Salary: Not listed
This outpatient rehab role lets you pick up flexible shifts while working in Connecticut’s largest health network. You’ll evaluate and treat patients in an outpatient setting and be part of a big system with strong growth and benefits.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – OPD Adult Primary Care Team II
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – The Hospital of Central Connecticut
- Location: 100 Grand Street, New Britain, CT
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5pm, no weekends or holidays)
- Salary: Newly revised competitive hourly rates (exact amount not listed)
Clinic LPN role with daytime hours only and no weekends, in an outpatient ambulatory setting. Comes with tuition reimbursement, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and advancement opportunities within a large health system.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In‑Home Health Assessments
- Employer: Matrix Medical Network
- Location: New Britain, CT (in‑home visits)
- Type: PRN / Part-time, flexible
- Pay: $90–$115 per completed assessment (those averaging 20–100 visits/month earn about $1,800–$11,500/month)
Conduct 1‑hour in‑home assessments for adult/geriatric members, with scheduling built around your availability (visits can be Sun–Sat, 8am–7pm). Includes mileage reimbursement, 401(k), education support, and the option to move into a full‑time role later.
Behavior Technician (In‑Home ABA, 6‑Year‑Old Client)
- Employer: Achievement Beyond Limits, LLC
- Location: New Britain, CT (in‑home)
- Type: Part-time, 1099 contractor
- Pay: Starting at $22/hour, based on education and experience
Work directly in the home with a 6‑year‑old nonverbal child, providing ABA services Mon–Fri 4:30pm–9pm, with optional Saturday 11am–6pm. You’ll get ongoing BCBA supervision, performance bonuses, flexible schedule, and room to grow if you enjoy behavioral health.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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