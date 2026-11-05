🏭 New Britain Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Skilled Openings

New Britain’s aerospace and precision shops are busy and hiring. If you’ve got machining, metrology, or process skills, there are some strong full-time roles to check out.

Employer: Cyient

Cyient Location: New Britain, CT

Type: Full-Time

Industry: Aerospace & precision manufacturing

Operate and program 3- or 4-axis CNC mills and lathes to make complex aerospace tooling. Great fit if you can read blueprints/GD&T, set up your own jobs, and want a hands-on role with growth in a high-precision shop.

Employer: Express Employment Professionals – Meriden (for a precision manufacturer)

(for a precision manufacturer) Location: Connecticut (serving the New Britain area)

(serving the New Britain area) Type: Full-Time

Pay: $35–$40 per hour

Program and run Hexagon CMMs using PC-DMIS, handling first article, in-process, and final inspections. Ideal for someone with 3+ years of true CMM programming experience who enjoys solving tricky quality issues and working closely with engineering.

Employer: Enjet Aero

Location: New Britain, CT

Type: Full-Time

Industry: Aerospace components & assemblies

Aerospace components & assemblies Pay: Range posted by employer; actual pay based on experience

Own the methods behind how jet engine parts are made, from process design to blueprints and setup sheets. Good match if you have 5+ years in machining, know multi-axis equipment and metals (aluminum, stainless, titanium, high-nickel alloys), and want impact plus solid benefits and profit sharing.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.