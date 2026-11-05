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New Britain
Member shopping event at NBMAA gift shop
3 days ago
New Britain Museum of American Art is holding a members-only shopping event with early access to new holiday gifts, extra savings on top of the normal member discount, and a chance in the pencil palooza drawing for up to 100% off for one person. Members can pre-register for either the 10:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m. morning session or the 1:30–4:00 p.m. afternoon session, with walk-ins also welcome, and will receive refreshments and gifts with purchase. Non-members can join to take part in this event.
This content is adapted from materials provided by New Britain Museum of American Art
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