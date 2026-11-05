🏥 New Britain CT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From MA to RN

New Britain’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and home care. If you’re in patient care or support, there’s a solid mix of bedside, outpatient, and community roles here right now.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare Medical Group

Hartford HealthCare Medical Group Location: 100 Grand St, New Britain, CT (plus Hartford, Manchester; occasional travel to other sites)

(plus Hartford, Manchester; occasional travel to other sites) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:30am–4:00pm

Salary: Not listed

Perform high-risk obstetrical ultrasounds and assist with image‑guided procedures in Maternal Fetal Medicine. Great fit if you have RDMS OB/GYN, fetal echo experience, and want a role that blends advanced imaging with teaching fellows and residents.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – The Hospital of Central Connecticut

Location: 100 Grand St, New Britain, CT

Type: Listed as internship; night shift, 32 hrs/week, 11pm–7am , rotating weekends/holidays

Listed as internship; , rotating weekends/holidays Salary: Not listed

Join a 10‑bed PACU caring for a wide range of post‑op surgical patients with a 2:1 nurse/patient ratio. Ideal for RNs with ICU/ED/step‑down experience who like fast‑paced, high‑acuity recovery work and strong clinical standards (ASPAN‑based).

Employer: Hospital for Special Care

Location: New Britain, CT

New Britain, CT Type: Per diem, first shift

Salary: $43.00–$66.00/hour

Outpatient PT role focused on goal‑oriented rehab across musculoskeletal, neuro, and cardiopulmonary conditions. Good match if you want flexible hours, strong interdisciplinary teamwork, and premium per‑diem pay with access to robust hospital benefits when eligible.

Employer: Eminence Home Care (affiliate of Ultimate Care)

Location: New Britain, CT (clients’ homes)

New Britain, CT (clients’ homes) Type: Full-time; live‑in and other shifts available

Salary: Not listed

Provide hands‑on help with ADLs, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship so clients can stay safely at home. Nice option if you’re compassionate, have 1–2 years’ home care experience, and want strong perks like PTO, 401(k) with match, health/vision/dental, and travel time reimbursement.

Employer: Community Health Center (Moses/Weitzman Health System)

Location: Community Health Center of New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, one evening/week + one Saturday/month

Salary: $23/hour + up to $1,000 sign-on bonus***

Support primary care providers with rooming, vitals, CLIA‑waived tests, EKGs, and care coordination in a **patient‑centered medical home. Great for certified MAs who want steady hours, strong benefits, and a community‑health mission.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – The Hospital of Central Connecticut

Location: 100 Grand St, New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time, 32‑bed inpatient BH unit, 7pm–7:30am, three 12‑hr shifts , every third weekend, rotating holidays

, every third weekend, rotating holidays Salary: Not listed

Provide inpatient behavioral health nursing on a busy teaching hospital unit with access to nurse residency (for new grads), tuition reimbursement, and loan forgiveness programs. Good fit if you want to grow in psych nursing within a large CT health system.

Employer: Starling Physicians, a VillageMD company

Location: New Britain, CT (plus travel to nearby draw stations)

New Britain, CT (plus travel to nearby draw stations) Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.97–$20.58/hour

Work in a physician‑led network doing adult, pediatric, and infant draws, plus some point‑of‑care testing and specimen processing. Ideal if you have 2+ years’ phlebotomy experience, like variety, and don’t mind floating between local sites.

Employer: Hospital for Special Care

Location: New Britain, CT

New Britain, CT Type: Part-time (32 hrs/week), second shift

Salary: $16.94–$24.46/hour

Non‑clinical support role focused on patient supervision, transport, setup, and unit cleanliness with some clerical tasks. A good entry point into hospital work if you can handle physical tasks and want to be close to direct patient care without a license.

Employer: Community Mental Health Affiliates, Inc. (CMHA)

Location: 233 Main St, New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:30am–4:30pm

Salary: From $68,500/year + up to $10,000 sign-on bonus

Provide assessment and evidence‑based therapy (MDFT) for youth and families with behavioral health and substance use needs. Great for licensed clinicians (LCSW, LMFT, LPC, PhD, LADC) who want strong PTO, 403(b) with match, CEU support, and student loan help/PSLF guidance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are growing fast and often consider related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.