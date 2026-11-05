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New Britain
🏥 New Britain CT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From MA to RN
4 days ago
New Britain’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and home care. If you’re in patient care or support, there’s a solid mix of bedside, outpatient, and community roles here right now.
Perinatal Sonographer – Maternal Fetal Medicine
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
- Location: 100 Grand St, New Britain, CT (plus Hartford, Manchester; occasional travel to other sites)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:30am–4:00pm
- Salary: Not listed
Perform high-risk obstetrical ultrasounds and assist with image‑guided procedures in Maternal Fetal Medicine. Great fit if you have RDMS OB/GYN, fetal echo experience, and want a role that blends advanced imaging with teaching fellows and residents.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Post Anesthesia Care Unit
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – The Hospital of Central Connecticut
- Location: 100 Grand St, New Britain, CT
- Type: Listed as internship; night shift, 32 hrs/week, 11pm–7am, rotating weekends/holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Join a 10‑bed PACU caring for a wide range of post‑op surgical patients with a 2:1 nurse/patient ratio. Ideal for RNs with ICU/ED/step‑down experience who like fast‑paced, high‑acuity recovery work and strong clinical standards (ASPAN‑based).
Physical Therapist – Per Diem, Outpatient
- Employer: Hospital for Special Care
- Location: New Britain, CT
- Type: Per diem, first shift
- Salary: $43.00–$66.00/hour
Outpatient PT role focused on goal‑oriented rehab across musculoskeletal, neuro, and cardiopulmonary conditions. Good match if you want flexible hours, strong interdisciplinary teamwork, and premium per‑diem pay with access to robust hospital benefits when eligible.
Home Care Caregiver – Live In
- Employer: Eminence Home Care (affiliate of Ultimate Care)
- Location: New Britain, CT (clients’ homes)
- Type: Full-time; live‑in and other shifts available
- Salary: Not listed
Provide hands‑on help with ADLs, light housekeeping, meals, and companionship so clients can stay safely at home. Nice option if you’re compassionate, have 1–2 years’ home care experience, and want strong perks like PTO, 401(k) with match, health/vision/dental, and travel time reimbursement.
Medical Assistant – CHC of New Britain (Full Time, $1,000 Sign-On)
- Employer: Community Health Center (Moses/Weitzman Health System)
- Location: Community Health Center of New Britain, CT
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, one evening/week + one Saturday/month
- Salary: $23/hour + up to $1,000 sign-on bonus***
Support primary care providers with rooming, vitals, CLIA‑waived tests, EKGs, and care coordination in a **patient‑centered medical home. Great for certified MAs who want steady hours, strong benefits, and a community‑health mission.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Inpatient Behavioral Health
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – The Hospital of Central Connecticut
- Location: 100 Grand St, New Britain, CT
- Type: Full-time, 32‑bed inpatient BH unit, 7pm–7:30am, three 12‑hr shifts, every third weekend, rotating holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Provide inpatient behavioral health nursing on a busy teaching hospital unit with access to nurse residency (for new grads), tuition reimbursement, and loan forgiveness programs. Good fit if you want to grow in psych nursing within a large CT health system.
Phlebotomist – Multisite Draw Stations
- Employer: Starling Physicians, a VillageMD company
- Location: New Britain, CT (plus travel to nearby draw stations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16.97–$20.58/hour
Work in a physician‑led network doing adult, pediatric, and infant draws, plus some point‑of‑care testing and specimen processing. Ideal if you have 2+ years’ phlebotomy experience, like variety, and don’t mind floating between local sites.
Patient Support Associate – 32 Hours, Evenings
- Employer: Hospital for Special Care
- Location: New Britain, CT
- Type: Part-time (32 hrs/week), second shift
- Salary: $16.94–$24.46/hour
Non‑clinical support role focused on patient supervision, transport, setup, and unit cleanliness with some clerical tasks. A good entry point into hospital work if you can handle physical tasks and want to be close to direct patient care without a license.
Clinician II – Multidimensional Family Therapy (Up to $10K Sign-On)
- Employer: Community Mental Health Affiliates, Inc. (CMHA)
- Location: 233 Main St, New Britain, CT
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:30am–4:30pm
- Salary: From $68,500/year + up to $10,000 sign-on bonus
Provide assessment and evidence‑based therapy (MDFT) for youth and families with behavioral health and substance use needs. Great for licensed clinicians (LCSW, LMFT, LPC, PhD, LADC) who want strong PTO, 403(b) with match, CEU support, and student loan help/PSLF guidance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are growing fast and often consider related experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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