🤝 New Britain CT Community Jobs – Multiple Roles Helping Neighbors

New Britain has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. These roles are hands-on, mission-driven, and based right here in town.

Employer: Community Mental Health Affiliates, Inc. (CMHA)

Community Mental Health Affiliates, Inc. (CMHA) Location: 233 Main St, New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Sun–Thu, 3:00 pm – 11:00 pm)

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Work with young people moving toward independent living, teaching life skills, supporting mental health recovery, and coordinating services across CMHA. Strong benefits, lots of PTO, and room to grow your career in behavioral health.

Employer: Friendship Service Center

Location: New Britain, CT

Type: Full-time (schedule not listed)

Full-time (schedule not listed) Pay: Not listed

Help people in supportive housing stay stable and move toward self-sufficiency using a Housing First, harm reduction, person-centered approach. You’ll do case management, home visits, and landlord/benefits advocacy; Bachelor’s in Human Services/Social Work and a driver’s license required, bilingual English/Spanish strongly preferred.

Employer: Friendship Service Center

Location: 241 Arch St, New Britain, CT

Type: Non-exempt, schedule varies, essential staff

Non-exempt, schedule varies, Pay: Starting at $17.25/hour

Front-line role in an emergency shelter and transitional living program, helping guests with basic needs, safety, and housing plans using a trauma-informed, harm reduction approach. Good fit if you’re calm in crisis, okay with varied shifts, and want direct impact with people experiencing homelessness.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—each group often has other openings listed on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.