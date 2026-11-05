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🏭 New Brighton Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
New Brighton’s factories and warehouses are busy right now, and several solid hands-on roles are open. If you like building, fixing, or moving products, these are worth a look.
Order Selector/Picker (Warehouse Night)
- Employer: Imperial Brady
- Location: New Brighton, MN
- Type: Full-time, night shift (Monday–Friday, 3:30pm–finish)
- Pay: $20.00/hr + $1.00/hr night shift differential
Pick and build pallets using pick tickets or an RF scanner, then get orders to the right trucks. This is a good fit if you have 1+ year warehouse/order selecting experience, can use a ride-on electric pallet jack, and can lift 50+ lbs. Comes with benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid family leave.
Mechanical Pump Assembly Operator, 1st Shift
- Employer: Pentair
- Location: New Brighton, MN
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Monday–Thursday, 4:00am–2:30pm, overtime as needed)
- Pay: $21.00/hr, with potential increases after training
Use hand and power tools to assemble and test pump components, then pack finished products. Great for someone who can read blueprints, work on their feet, and lift up to 50 lbs. Includes paid holidays, vacation, sick time, medical/dental/vision, and up to 5% 401(k) match from day one.
Tool and Die Maker, 1st Shift (Hiring Bonus)
- Employer: Pentair
- Location: New Brighton, MN
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Monday–Friday, 6:00am–2:30pm, overtime available)
- Pay: $37.00–$42.00/hr + $2,000 hiring bonus (paid after 90 days, with conditions)
Senior-level role for an experienced Tool and Die Maker with 5+ years in a tool room and deep injection mold experience. You’ll build and maintain injection mold tooling, jigs, and fixtures, using both manual and CNC machining, EDM, and CAD. Comes with a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, and up to 5% 401(k) match.
If one of these sounds like you, don’t wait—polish your resume and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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