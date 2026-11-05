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New Brighton
⚠️ Veterans Day: New Brighton city offices closed Nov. 11
2 days ago
⚠️ Veterans Day: City offices closed Nov. 11
To honor Veterans Day, the City of New Brighton will close several offices on Wednesday, November 11:
- City Business Offices – CLOSED
- License Bureau – CLOSED
- Passport Office – CLOSED
The Community Center will remain OPEN.
If you need city services like licenses or passport help, try to take care of them before November 11 or plan to go another day. The city also shares a big thank-you to all who have served and are serving in the United States Armed Forces.
More Info: Veterans Day Closure • New Brighton, MN
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