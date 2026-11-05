⚠️ Veterans Day: New Brighton city offices closed Nov. 11

⚠️ Veterans Day: City offices closed Nov. 11

To honor Veterans Day, the City of New Brighton will close several offices on Wednesday, November 11:

City Business Offices – CLOSED

License Bureau – CLOSED

Passport Office – CLOSED

The Community Center will remain OPEN.

If you need city services like licenses or passport help, try to take care of them before November 11 or plan to go another day. The city also shares a big thank-you to all who have served and are serving in the United States Armed Forces.