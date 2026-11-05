Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Sports

Send-off and State Meet for New Bremen Boys CC

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgcZS_1GoauvSF00

The New Bremen High School boys cross country team will have a state send-off in the back parking lot of the high school on Friday, November 6 at 11:40 AM, with entry only from the driveway off State Route 274 by the band and football fields. The team will then compete at the State Meet at 4:10 PM on Saturday, November 7 at Fortress Obetz & Memorial Park, 2015 Recreation Trl, Obetz, OH 43207. State meet tickets are available at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

This content is adapted from materials provided by New Bremen Schools

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments