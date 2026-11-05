Send-off and State Meet for New Bremen Boys CC

The New Bremen High School boys cross country team will have a state send-off in the back parking lot of the high school on Friday, November 6 at 11:40 AM, with entry only from the driveway off State Route 274 by the band and football fields. The team will then compete at the State Meet at 4:10 PM on Saturday, November 7 at Fortress Obetz & Memorial Park, 2015 Recreation Trl, Obetz, OH 43207. State meet tickets are available at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

This content is adapted from materials provided by New Bremen Schools