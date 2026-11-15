New Braunfels has several sweet cats hoping for a safe, loving home. All are listed with the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area (HSNBA), and some may still be in intake or evaluation.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Location: Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area

Notes: Lil Boy is listed from the moment of intake, so his adoption status may change quickly. The shelter can tell you if he’s ready to meet visitors and how the process works.

Lil Boy is listed from the moment of intake, so his adoption status may change quickly. The shelter can tell you if he’s ready to meet visitors and how the process works. Contact: (830) 629-5287 for current status and visiting info.

👉 Meet Lil Boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $50

Status: Listed as feral and part of HSNBA’s TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) program. Some feral cats turn out to be friendly after time and handling, so Trixie will be re‑evaluated to see if he’s a good fit for adoption.

Listed as and part of HSNBA’s program. Some feral cats turn out to be friendly after time and handling, so Trixie will be re‑evaluated to see if he’s a good fit for adoption. More on TNR: Learn about the program at https://www.hsnba.org/tnr/ .

Learn about the program at . Contact: Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area – (830) 629-5287 for updates on Trixie’s status.

👉 Meet Trixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $50

Status: Also listed as feral and likely part of the TNR program . Biscuit will be checked over time to see if he’s a candidate for an indoor home or better suited to safe outdoor life as a community cat.

Also listed as and likely part of the . Biscuit will be checked over time to see if he’s a candidate for an indoor home or better suited to safe outdoor life as a community cat. Contact: Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area – (830) 629-5287 to ask about Biscuit’s current plan.

👉 Meet Biscuit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Location: Currently at a vet’s office , not at the main shelter. Shelter staff can explain why and what her timeline looks like.

Currently , not at the main shelter. Shelter staff can explain why and what her timeline looks like. Notes: Because she’s off‑site, you’ll want to call ahead to learn how to meet her.

Because she’s off‑site, you’ll want to call ahead to learn how to meet her. Contact: Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area – (830) 629-5287.

👉 Meet Hughes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $50

Status: Listed as feral and likely to be ear‑tipped and returned to the area where he was trapped, unless he shows signs of being adoptable as an indoor cat. He’ll be re‑evaluated regularly.

Listed as and likely to be to the area where he was trapped, unless he shows signs of being adoptable as an indoor cat. He’ll be re‑evaluated regularly. More on TNR: Details at https://www.hsnba.org/tnr/ .

Details at . Contact: Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area – (830) 629-5287 for the latest on Lucilla.

👉 Meet Lucilla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $50

Location: Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area

Notes: Pip is listed from intake, so he may be in holding, medical care, or ready for visitors depending on the day. The shelter can walk you through his current status and next steps.

Pip is listed from intake, so he may be in holding, medical care, or ready for visitors depending on the day. The shelter can walk you through his current status and next steps. Contact: (830) 629-5287 for up‑to‑date info.

👉 Meet Pip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Location: In a foster home , not at the shelter building.

, not at the shelter building. How to meet her: Email adoption@hsnba.org Call (830) 629-5287 Or visit HSNBA, 3353 Morningside Dr., New Braunfels, TX to have your info passed to her foster family.

Notes: Her foster family can share more about her personality and help set up a meet‑and‑greet.

👉 Meet Chelsea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near New Braunfels, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these cats, or share their links so they can find the right family. A quick call to HSNBA at (830) 629-5287 can tell you who’s ready to go home today.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.