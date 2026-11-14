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New Braunfels
📅 Holiday gala kicks off Weihnachtsmarkt Nov. 19, 2026
4 days ago
📅 Holiday gala kicks off Weihnachtsmarkt in New Braunfels
Get dressed in business casual or holiday chic and enjoy The Gala @ Weihnachtsmarkt on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 6–9 p.m. at the New Braunfels Convention & Civic Center, 375 S Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Your gala ticket includes:
- Exclusive shopping with 60+ artisans and vendors
- Dinner
- Full bar
- Live music from the Dirty River Boys
- Entry into the Weihnachtsmarkt market Friday–Sunday, November 20–22
The Gala and Market are the biggest annual fundraiser for The Sophienburg Museum & Archive, so your night out also supports a local institution.
More Info: Visit NB | Events in New Braunfels
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