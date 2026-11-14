📅 Holiday gala kicks off Weihnachtsmarkt in New Braunfels

Get dressed in business casual or holiday chic and enjoy The Gala @ Weihnachtsmarkt on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 6–9 p.m. at the New Braunfels Convention & Civic Center, 375 S Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130.

Your gala ticket includes:

Exclusive shopping with 60+ artisans and vendors

Dinner

Full bar

Live music from the Dirty River Boys

from the Dirty River Boys Entry into the Weihnachtsmarkt market Friday–Sunday, November 20–22

The Gala and Market are the biggest annual fundraiser for The Sophienburg Museum & Archive, so your night out also supports a local institution.