New Braunfels retail is busy right now, especially around grocery and outdoor gear. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front-end team, support cashiers, handle customer issues, and help with hiring and training. Good fit if you’ve got 1–2 years of cashier experience, like mentoring others, and want store discounts plus benefits.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run one of the busiest departments in the store, from ordering and inventory to leading the grocery team and keeping displays sharp. Great for someone with 1–3 years of retail management who wants growth, benefits, and a steady schedule (including nights/weekends).

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels, TX Type: Part-time

Salary: Estimated total $30,000–$60,000+ (base + uncapped commission)

Help customers gear up for RV and camping trips, keep the store stocked and tidy, and promote memberships and warranties. Good if you want commission potential, flexible retail hours, and part-time benefits (dental & vision access).

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.