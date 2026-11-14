New Braunfels restaurants are busy and hiring, from fast-food leadership to bar pros. If you like a fast pace and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 101 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX 78103

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a Burger King restaurant of 10–45 employees, running daily operations, guest satisfaction, staffing, and profit goals. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of restaurant management experience, can work varied shifts, and want growth with a large franchise that offers scholarships, wellness perks, and emergency assistance programs.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King) Location: 236 W IH 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the General Manager by leading shifts, coaching team members, and keeping the restaurant clean, fast, and friendly. Great for someone with 1–2 years of supervisory experience, strong guest service skills, and open availability, plus access to scholarships, discounts, and wellness programs.

Employer: Noli's Vite

Location: New Braunfels, TX 78130

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: $14.58 – $18.25 per hour

Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar running smoothly in a lively, in-person setting. Ideal if you have bartending experience, are comfortable with POS systems and cash handling, and want flexible scheduling, health insurance, and an employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local spots often grow fast and new chances pop up from the inside.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.