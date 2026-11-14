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New Braunfels
📅 Holiday evening farmers market in New Braunfels
3 days ago
📅 Holiday Farmers Market Nights in New Braunfels
Get your holiday shopping done while supporting local makers at the New Braunfels Farmers Market Holiday Market.
The market runs Wednesdays, 5–9 PM, at Krause’s Cafe parking lot, 186 S Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130 on these dates:
- Nov. 18 & 25
- Dec. 2, 9, 16 & 23
You’ll find:
- Handmade gifts
- Local food
- Specialty items
- Unique, artisan-made finds
Just show up during market hours and browse your favorite Farmers Market vendors plus special holiday artisan vendors. Shop local, gift local, and enjoy an easy evening outing.
More Info: Visit NB | Events in New Braunfels
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