📅 Holiday Farmers Market Nights in New Braunfels

Get your holiday shopping done while supporting local makers at the New Braunfels Farmers Market Holiday Market.

The market runs Wednesdays, 5–9 PM, at Krause’s Cafe parking lot, 186 S Castell Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130 on these dates:

Nov. 18 & 25

Dec. 2, 9, 16 & 23

You’ll find:

Handmade gifts

Local food

Specialty items

Unique, artisan-made finds

Just show up during market hours and browse your favorite Farmers Market vendors plus special holiday artisan vendors. Shop local, gift local, and enjoy an easy evening outing.