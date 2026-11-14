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🐱 New Braunfels Cats Ready for Adoption at Local Humane Society
New Braunfels has some very sweet shelter and foster cats hoping for a cozy home. All of these kitties are listed with the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area and can be reached at (830) 629-5287.
Tranquility
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $50
- Location: Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area
- May not be immediately available, as HSNBA posts pets at intake. Please call to confirm her current status and how to meet her: (830) 629-5287.
👉 Meet Tranquility and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Neytiri
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area – (830) 629-5287
- Listed from intake; call the shelter to check if she’s ready to go home and what the adoption steps are.
👉 Meet Neytiri and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kanta (Shenanigan)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
- Currently in a foster home, not at the shelter building
- To meet Kanta (Shenanigan), contact Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area so they can connect you with his foster family:
- Phone: (830) 629-5287
- Email: adoption@hsnba.org
- Or stop by: 3353 Morningside Dr., New Braunfels, TX
👉 Meet Kanta (Shenanigan) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Catbus (Rickroll)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area – (830) 629-5287
- Listed from intake; call to confirm if he’s ready for adoption and how to visit.
👉 Meet Catbus (Rickroll) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Puddle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
- Currently in a foster home
- To set up a meet-and-greet with Puddle, contact HSNBA so they can reach his foster:
- Phone: (830) 629-5287
- Email: adoption@hsnba.org
- Visit: 3353 Morningside Dr., New Braunfels, TX
👉 Meet Puddle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SQUATCH
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
- Currently in a foster home
- Reach out to Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area to be connected with his foster family and learn more about him: (830) 629-5287, adoption@hsnba.org.
👉 Meet SQUATCH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
William
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
- Currently in a foster home
- Contact HSNBA to have your info shared with William’s foster and arrange a visit: (830) 629-5287, adoption@hsnba.org.
👉 Meet William and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Holden (Walter)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
- Currently in a foster home
- To meet Holden (Walter), reach out to Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area so they can connect you with his foster: (830) 629-5287, adoption@hsnba.org.
👉 Meet Holden (Walter) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jill
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $100
- Currently in a foster home
- Call or email HSNBA to be put in touch with Jill’s foster family and learn more about her: (830) 629-5287, adoption@hsnba.org.
👉 Meet Jill and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jack
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
- Currently in a foster home
- To visit Jack, contact Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area so they can coordinate with his foster: (830) 629-5287, adoption@hsnba.org.
👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Goob
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
- Currently in a foster home
- Reach out to HSNBA to get in touch with Goob’s foster family and arrange a meet-and-greet: (830) 629-5287, adoption@hsnba.org.
👉 Meet Goob and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alice (Garlic)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $100
- Currently in a foster home
- Contact Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area to be connected with Alice (Garlic)’s foster and learn more about her: (830) 629-5287, adoption@hsnba.org.
👉 Meet Alice (Garlic) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jacob (Basil)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
- Currently in a foster home
- To meet Jacob (Basil), reach out to HSNBA so they can share your info with his foster family: (830) 629-5287, adoption@hsnba.org.
👉 Meet Jacob (Basil) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please call Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area at (830) 629-5287 or visit them at 3353 Morningside Dr., New Braunfels, TX to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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