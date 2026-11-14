New Braunfels has some very sweet shelter and foster cats hoping for a cozy home. All of these kitties are listed with the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area and can be reached at (830) 629-5287.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $50

Location: Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area

May not be immediately available, as HSNBA posts pets at intake. Please call to confirm her current status and how to meet her: (830) 629-5287.

👉 Meet Tranquility and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area – (830) 629-5287

– Listed from intake; call the shelter to check if she’s ready to go home and what the adoption steps are.

👉 Meet Neytiri and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Currently in a foster home , not at the shelter building

, not at the shelter building To meet Kanta (Shenanigan) , contact Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area so they can connect you with his foster family: Phone: (830) 629-5287 Email: adoption@hsnba.org Or stop by: 3353 Morningside Dr., New Braunfels, TX

, contact so they can connect you with his foster family:

👉 Meet Kanta (Shenanigan) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area – (830) 629-5287

– Listed from intake; call to confirm if he’s ready for adoption and how to visit.

👉 Meet Catbus (Rickroll) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Currently in a foster home

To set up a meet-and-greet with Puddle , contact HSNBA so they can reach his foster: Phone: (830) 629-5287 Email: adoption@hsnba.org Visit: 3353 Morningside Dr., New Braunfels, TX

, contact so they can reach his foster:

👉 Meet Puddle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Currently in a foster home

Reach out to Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area to be connected with his foster family and learn more about him: (830) 629-5287, adoption@hsnba.org.

👉 Meet SQUATCH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Currently in a foster home

Contact HSNBA to have your info shared with William’s foster and arrange a visit: (830) 629-5287, adoption@hsnba.org.

👉 Meet William and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Currently in a foster home

To meet Holden (Walter), reach out to Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area so they can connect you with his foster: (830) 629-5287, adoption@hsnba.org.

👉 Meet Holden (Walter) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Currently in a foster home

Call or email HSNBA to be put in touch with Jill’s foster family and learn more about her: (830) 629-5287, adoption@hsnba.org.

👉 Meet Jill and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Currently in a foster home

To visit Jack, contact Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area so they can coordinate with his foster: (830) 629-5287, adoption@hsnba.org.

👉 Meet Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Currently in a foster home

Reach out to HSNBA to get in touch with Goob’s foster family and arrange a meet-and-greet: (830) 629-5287, adoption@hsnba.org.

👉 Meet Goob and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Currently in a foster home

Contact Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area to be connected with Alice (Garlic)’s foster and learn more about her: (830) 629-5287, adoption@hsnba.org.

👉 Meet Alice (Garlic) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Currently in a foster home

To meet Jacob (Basil), reach out to HSNBA so they can share your info with his foster family: (830) 629-5287, adoption@hsnba.org.

👉 Meet Jacob (Basil) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, please call Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area at (830) 629-5287 or visit them at 3353 Morningside Dr., New Braunfels, TX to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.