New Braunfels healthcare is booming right now, from vet care to mental health and surgery support. If you’re looking to stay local and grow your skills, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Chisholm Trail Veterinary Clinic of New Braunfels

Chisholm Trail Veterinary Clinic of New Braunfels Location: New Braunfels, TX

Salary: $15.00 – $21.00/hour

Type: Full-Time (4 weekdays + alternating Saturdays)

This role is hands-on with anesthesia and surgery for small animals—perfect if you love monitoring patients and working closely with vets. Benefits may include medical, dental, vision, PTO, life insurance, CE, and staff discounts.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic Location: New Braunfels, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time

You’ll run high-quality MRI exams in a patient-centered setting, from positioning patients to following imaging protocols and safety rules. Good fit if you’re confident with contrast, MRI safety, and working closely with radiologists and nurses.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: New Braunfels, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time (Schedule: 6:30 AM – 3:00 PM)

Help prep patients and ORs, maintain sterile fields, and assist during surgery at an ambulatory surgery center. Great for someone with a Surgical Tech or LVN/LPN background who wants steady daytime hours.

Employer: New Braunfels Counseling Center

Location: New Braunfels, TX

Salary: Up to $300,000/year

Type: Part-Time or Full-Time

Join a growing mental health practice doing psych evals, ADHD diagnosis, and medication management, with the option to work with ketamine and Spravato treatments. Flexible scheduling and a chance to help shape expanding psychiatric services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to discuss schedule, setting, or focus.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.