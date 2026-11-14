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New Braunfels
🏥 New Braunfels Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
12 days ago
New Braunfels healthcare is booming right now, from vet care to mental health and surgery support. If you’re looking to stay local and grow your skills, these roles are worth a look.
Full-Time Veterinary Technician (Anesthesia-Focused)
- Employer: Chisholm Trail Veterinary Clinic of New Braunfels
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- Salary: $15.00 – $21.00/hour
- Type: Full-Time (4 weekdays + alternating Saturdays)
This role is hands-on with anesthesia and surgery for small animals—perfect if you love monitoring patients and working closely with vets. Benefits may include medical, dental, vision, PTO, life insurance, CE, and staff discounts.
MRI Technologist
- Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-Time
You’ll run high-quality MRI exams in a patient-centered setting, from positioning patients to following imaging protocols and safety rules. Good fit if you’re confident with contrast, MRI safety, and working closely with radiologists and nurses.
Surgical Technologist Certified – New Braunfels Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-Time (Schedule: 6:30 AM – 3:00 PM)
Help prep patients and ORs, maintain sterile fields, and assist during surgery at an ambulatory surgery center. Great for someone with a Surgical Tech or LVN/LPN background who wants steady daytime hours.
Psychiatrist (MD/DO), Psychiatric PA, or PMHNP
- Employer: New Braunfels Counseling Center
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- Salary: Up to $300,000/year
- Type: Part-Time or Full-Time
Join a growing mental health practice doing psych evals, ADHD diagnosis, and medication management, with the option to work with ketamine and Spravato treatments. Flexible scheduling and a chance to help shape expanding psychiatric services.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to discuss schedule, setting, or focus.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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