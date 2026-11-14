New Braunfels neighbors are sharing some great free items right now. If you’ve been looking to save a little money, these local offers might be just what you need.

Item: Free couch

Condition: Not stated

Location: Manor Creek, New Braunfels, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

The owner has a couch they are giving away at no cost. You’ll need to pick it up soon, so this is best if you have a truck or a way to move furniture. Exact size and color are not listed, so plan to message the poster if you need more details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Girls bike with two helmets

Condition: Used, good condition

Location: Hunters Creek, New Braunfels, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

This used Schwinn mountain bike is listed in good condition and comes with two helmets. A nice free deal if you have a growing rider who needs a bike and safety gear. Style and size are not listed, so be sure to check the post or message the owner for fit.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: FREE CHICKEN ROOSTER – 2 years old

Type: Easter Egger rooster

Age: 2 years old

Temperament: Described as very calm, eats from hand, can be trained to follow with food/treats

Location: Veramendi, New Braunfels, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Neighbor is looking to rehome a 2-year-old Easter Egger rooster. He is said to be very calm, will eat out of your hand, and can be trained to follow you with treats. This could be a good fit if you already keep chickens or have a suitable outdoor space.

The post asks you to contact or text Darrell at (830) 237-6302 for more details and pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in New Braunfels tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.