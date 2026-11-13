New Braunfels retail is busy right now, with banks and stores all hiring for front-line roles. Good mix of day, evening, and overnight shifts if you like working with people.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase Location: New Braunfels, TX (Walnut branch)

New Braunfels, TX (Walnut branch) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive total rewards package (details shared in hiring process)

Lead daily operations in a busy Chase branch, support the Branch Manager, and help customers with transactions and self-service tools. Great fit if you have 1+ year of retail banking, strong attention to detail, and want a leadership track with solid benefits.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels, TX Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: From $13.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount

Help customers at the register, keep shelves stocked, and maintain a clean, friendly store. Good for someone 18+ who’s reliable, enjoys talking with people, and wants flexible hours; retail experience is helpful but not required.

Employer: H‑E‑B

Location: New Braunfels 01 (IH35/Walnut), New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels 01 (IH35/Walnut), New Braunfels, TX Type: Part-time, overnight

Join H‑E‑B’s night crew stocking shelves, organizing the back room, and helping keep the store ready for morning shoppers. This role is physical (lifting up to 50–100+ lbs depending on department) and great if you like fast-paced work, teamwork, and overnight hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; apply while the listings are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.