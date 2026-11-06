🚌 New Braunfels Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

New Braunfels has a steady flow of driving jobs right now, from local delivery to heavy‑duty CDL work. If you like being on the road and staying close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: MEI Industrial Solutions (MEI Rigging & Crating)

MEI Industrial Solutions (MEI Rigging & Crating) Location: New Braunfels, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive tractor–trailers and work with a rigging crew moving heavy industrial equipment at plants and construction sites. You’ll need a Class A CDL, 2+ years CDL experience with flatbeds/vans and manual transmissions, and basic skills with forklifts and lifts; in return, MEI offers medical/dental/vision, life & disability, retirement benefits, PTO, holidays, and more.

Employer: ValMark Chevrolet

Location: New Braunfels, TX

Type: Part-time (about 30 hours/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Drive a passenger van and provide safe, dependable rides for kids and older adults. This role is great if you have a clean driving record, know basic safety rules, and enjoy being patient and kind with families and seniors.

Employer: Marco’s Pizza

Location: New Braunfels, TX

Type: Other (in-person, mix of driving and in-store work)

Other (in-person, mix of driving and in-store work) Pay: $15.00 – $28.00 per hour

Use your own vehicle to deliver pizza and help in the store between runs. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, current auto insurance, and a clean MVR, plus you get paid training and lots of customer interaction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, schedule, or detail that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.