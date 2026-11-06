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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in New Braunfels
New Braunfels has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’re thinking about adding a pup to your home, these three are ready for love.
Apache
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young male
- Shelter: Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area
- Adoption fee: $120
- Phone: (830) 629-5287
Apache is listed with the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area, which updates its adoptable pets every night. Because they post animals from the moment they arrive, Apache’s availability can change quickly.
Please call the shelter to:
- Confirm if Apache is currently available
- Ask about his temperament and whether he’s good with kids, dogs, or cats
- Learn more about his health, vaccines, and neuter status
👉 Meet Apache and check his current status on adoptapet)
Rosie
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Young female (a little over 1 year old)
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter/Rescue: Trails End Animal Rescue
- Phone: (830) 500-8284
What we know about Rosie:
- Spayed and fully vaccinated
- Kennel and potty trained
- Knows basic commands
- Good with dogs and kids
- Described as “an absolute delight” and really chill
- Has a microchip, but her previous owner could not be reached
Her rescuers believe her former owner may have passed away, and Rosie is now looking for a new family to love her the way she deserves. She’d do well in a home that appreciates a small, calm companion who already has great manners.
👉 Meet Rosie and apply to adopt on adoptapet)
(Rescue application link mentioned: https://petstablished.com/adoption_form/57447/generic)
Kari
- Breed: Cavapoo (Cavalier King Charles Spaniel / Poodle mix)
- Age: 6-month-old young female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White
- Adoption fee: $250
- Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (New Braunfels, TX)
About Kari:
- Very sweet and loves to be by your side
- Will be spayed on Nov 18th (per owner)
- Loves to play fetch
- House trained, but still has occasional accidents
- Learning to walk on a leash
- Does really well with other dogs at Kuri Pet Resort and is well loved there
- Needs someone who is home a lot, as she prefers being with her people
Kari sounds like a great match for someone who works from home or is around most of the day and wants a playful, people-focused companion.
👉 Meet Kari and contact her owner through adoptapet)
If you’re in or near New Braunfels, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share this with a friend who might be looking. A quick call or click could be the start of a happy new chapter for them.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.