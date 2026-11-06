🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in New Braunfels

New Braunfels has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’re thinking about adding a pup to your home, these three are ready for love.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young male

Young Shelter: Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area

Adoption fee: $120

Phone: (830) 629-5287

Apache is listed with the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area, which updates its adoptable pets every night. Because they post animals from the moment they arrive, Apache’s availability can change quickly.

Please call the shelter to:

Confirm if Apache is currently available

is currently available Ask about his temperament and whether he’s good with kids, dogs, or cats

Learn more about his health, vaccines, and neuter status

👉 Meet Apache and check his current status on adoptapet)

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Young female (a little over 1 year old)

Young (a little over 1 year old) Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $250

Shelter/Rescue: Trails End Animal Rescue

Phone: (830) 500-8284

What we know about Rosie:

Spayed and fully vaccinated

and Kennel and potty trained

Knows basic commands

Good with dogs and kids

and Described as “an absolute delight” and really chill

and Has a microchip, but her previous owner could not be reached

Her rescuers believe her former owner may have passed away, and Rosie is now looking for a new family to love her the way she deserves. She’d do well in a home that appreciates a small, calm companion who already has great manners.

👉 Meet Rosie and apply to adopt on adoptapet)

(Rescue application link mentioned: https://petstablished.com/adoption_form/57447/generic)

Breed: Cavapoo (Cavalier King Charles Spaniel / Poodle mix)

Cavapoo (Cavalier King Charles Spaniel / Poodle mix) Age: 6-month-old young female

young Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White Adoption fee: $250

Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (New Braunfels, TX)

About Kari:

Very sweet and loves to be by your side

and loves to be Will be spayed on Nov 18th (per owner)

on (per owner) Loves to play fetch

House trained , but still has occasional accidents

, but still has Learning to walk on a leash

Does really well with other dogs at Kuri Pet Resort and is well loved there

at Kuri Pet Resort and is well loved there Needs someone who is home a lot, as she prefers being with her people

Kari sounds like a great match for someone who works from home or is around most of the day and wants a playful, people-focused companion.

👉 Meet Kari and contact her owner through adoptapet)

If you’re in or near New Braunfels, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share this with a friend who might be looking. A quick call or click could be the start of a happy new chapter for them.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.