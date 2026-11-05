🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in New Braunfels Right Now

New Braunfels neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be perfect for a quick pickup.

Item: Women’s clothing bundle

Condition: Closet clean-out, mixed pieces

Location: Quail Valley, New Braunfels, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a pickup-only, first come first serve bundle from a closet clean-out. Mostly women’s size small, with lingerie, bikinis, and crop tops. The poster notes it’s good for a young adult, not a teen.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Size 4 boys clothing

Condition: Gently used; outgrown

Location: Quail Valley, New Braunfels, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Bundle of boys size 4 clothing that the owner’s son has outgrown. Marked MPU (meet/pickup) and first come first serve. Great if you have a little one in that size and want to refresh their wardrobe for free.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 8 x 10 area rug, light blue and ivory

Condition: Excellent, no stains or rips, very soft

Location: Vintage Oaks, New Braunfels, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A stylish blue and ivory 8 x 10 rug with a subtle pattern. Purchased in July 2026 and no longer needed. The poster says it’s in excellent condition, with no stains or rips, and pickup only.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in New Braunfels tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.