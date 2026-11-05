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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in New Braunfels Right Now
New Braunfels neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be perfect for a quick pickup.
Women’s Clothing Bundle – Small Sizes
Item: Women’s clothing bundle
Condition: Closet clean-out, mixed pieces
Location: Quail Valley, New Braunfels, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a pickup-only, first come first serve bundle from a closet clean-out. Mostly women’s size small, with lingerie, bikinis, and crop tops. The poster notes it’s good for a young adult, not a teen.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Size 4 Boys Clothing Bundle
Item: Size 4 boys clothing
Condition: Gently used; outgrown
Location: Quail Valley, New Braunfels, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Bundle of boys size 4 clothing that the owner’s son has outgrown. Marked MPU (meet/pickup) and first come first serve. Great if you have a little one in that size and want to refresh their wardrobe for free.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free 8 x 10 Light Blue & Ivory Area Rug
Item: 8 x 10 area rug, light blue and ivory
Condition: Excellent, no stains or rips, very soft
Location: Vintage Oaks, New Braunfels, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
A stylish blue and ivory 8 x 10 rug with a subtle pattern. Purchased in July 2026 and no longer needed. The poster says it’s in excellent condition, with no stains or rips, and pickup only.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in New Braunfels tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.