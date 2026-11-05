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New Braunfels
Piñata workshop at Westside Community Center
4 days ago
A Piñata Workshop will be held on Saturday, November 14 from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Westside Community Center. All materials are provided, but registration is required in advance. Register to attend: https://newbraunfels.gov/pinata
This content is adapted from materials provided by New Braunfels Parks and Recreation
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