🏥 New Braunfels Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings

New Braunfels is busy and growing, and so is the local healthcare scene. Here are several solid medical roles hiring now, from pharmacy to ER nursing.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: New Braunfels, TX

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $60.00 – $76.00 per hour + potential bonus/short-term incentives

+ potential bonus/short-term incentives Application window: Anticipated close 02/04/2027

You’ll be the go-to pharmacist in a busy community setting, overseeing patient safety, customer service, inventory, and tech staff. This role fits a licensed pharmacist who wants stable hours, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement), and a chance to lead with a patient-first mindset.

Employer: PDS Health (Westpointe Modern Dentistry)

(Westpointe Modern Dentistry) Location: New Braunfels, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Approx. $160,000 – $390,000 annually

Great for both new and experienced dentists who want mentorship, advanced tech (CAD/CAM, CBCT, AI tools), and a clear path to practice ownership. You’ll provide full-scope dental care with in-house specialists, plus get access to 600+ hours of CE and a full benefits package including healthcare, 401(k) with contributions, and malpractice coverage.

Employer: Methodist Healthcare System – Methodist ER New Braunfels

Location: New Braunfels, TX

Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Travel: No travel required

This ER RN role is for nurses who want a fast-paced environment and a real voice in patient care. You’ll deliver patient-centered emergency care, educate patients and families, and work with a supportive team. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with 100% match on 3–9% of pay, tuition and student loan assistance, and more.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.