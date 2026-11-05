🛒 New Braunfels Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

New Braunfels retail is busy right now, with big national brands hiring across shifts. If you like fast-paced customer service work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 1081 IH 35 South, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy convenience store as the right hand to the Store Manager. This role offers flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends) plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, paid vacation, 401(k) with company match, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement. You’ll lead the team, handle hiring, cash and bookkeeping, and keep the store and food program up to Circle K’s standards.

Alternate posting of the same job: Indeed listing

Employer: 7‑Eleven

Location: New Braunfels, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level crew job with flexible schedules and on-the-job training. You’ll handle cash, fuel transactions, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep, with a strong “promote from within” culture and benefits like 401(k), holiday premium pay, PTO (if eligible), tuition reimbursement, and incentive programs.

Employer: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Location: New Braunfels, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a zone of the sales floor at a popular discount retailer and serve as a store keyholder. You’ll oversee merchandising, signage, stocking, and a small team, plus help open and close the store. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, RX after 90 days, 401(k) with generous match, 20% employee discount, and growth opportunities.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full description, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.