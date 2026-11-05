🍽️ New Braunfels Food & Coffee Jobs With Multiple Openings

New Braunfels is busy and growing, and so are the kitchens and coffee spots. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare

Compass Healthcare / Location: New Braunfels, TX (CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital, 600 N Union Ave)

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Type: Full-time , shifts 11 AM – 7 PM (days vary; discuss in interview)

, shifts (days vary; discuss in interview) Why it’s worth a click: Hospital kitchen role where your food supports patients and staff. You’ll use your line cook experience, follow standard recipes, keep a clean, safe kitchen, and get access to a wide range of benefits for full-time team members.

Employer: Forty Six Coffee House & Bakery

Location: New Braunfels, TX 78130

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a click: Cook for a local café, handle daily service plus catering, and work with a variety of cooking methods (grilling, baking, boiling). You’ll set up stations, prep ingredients, cook to order, and enjoy an employee discount.

Employer: Forty Six Coffee House & Bakery

Location: New Braunfels, TX 78130

Pay: $12.00 – $15.00 per hour + tips

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a click: Front-of-house role making coffee, tea, and pastries while chatting with regulars. You’ll use your 1+ year barista experience, handle payments, keep the bar area clean, and get an employee discount.

Employer: Dos Gatos Kolaches

Location: New Braunfels, TX (locally owned kolache bakery)

Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour (base $8 + tips , historically about $6/hr or more in tips)

(base , historically about in tips) Type: Part-time , early mornings, weekends, some holidays

, early mornings, weekends, some holidays Why it’s worth a click: Join a small, local bakery team serving kolaches, coffee, and breakfast. You’ll make espresso drinks, work the counter/drive-thru, handle bakery items, and be part of a community-focused shop.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.