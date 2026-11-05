💻 New Boston NH IT Roles with Space Force – Multiple Openings

New Boston is quietly becoming a hot spot for cleared IT and space‑tech work, thanks to the Space Force station right in town. Here are several on‑site roles where your skills support real missions every day.

Employer: Five Rivers Analytics, an Akima company

Five Rivers Analytics, an company Location: New Boston, NH (On-Site, Space Force installation)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on LAN and systems role supporting a U.S. Space Force site. You’ll handle LAN support, VOIP, desktops/servers, Active Directory, COMSEC, and cybersecurity while keeping mission communications secure and online. Active DoD Secret clearance and at least one security cert (like Security+ or SSCP) are required.

Employer: VetJobs (hiring for Five Rivers Analytics / Akima)

Location: New Boston, NH (New Boston Space Force Station)

Type: Full-time, On-Site, 24/7 shifts

Salary (fully certified): $47.94–$50.30/hour depending on level

Entry path into satellite operations for military-affiliated candidates (veterans, Guard/Reserve, spouses, caregivers). You’ll train up from trainee to fully certified controller, running real-time satellite telemetry, tracking, and commanding for the Space Force Satellite Control Network. Active Secret clearance and ability to work rotating shifts are musts.

Employer: Five Rivers Analytics, an Akima company

Location: New Boston, NH (New Boston Space Force Station)

Type: Full-time, On-Site, 24/7 shifts

Salary (fully certified): $47.94–$50.30/hour depending on level

Same core Satellite Controller role, posted directly by Akima. You’ll support Space Force satellite communications terminals (RBC/ARTS), do TTC&P operations, and perform basic maintenance on RF and antenna systems. Great fit if you have a Secret clearance, basic electronics or RF knowledge, and want a clear training and certification path.

If you’ve got a Secret clearance and like the idea of working on real Space Force missions right here in New Boston, this is a strong time to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.