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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in New Bern
New Bern has some wonderful dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, these three are hoping you’ll come meet them soon.
Penelope
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services
- Phone: (252) 637-4606
Penelope is a young Lab mix, which often means a smart, active dog who loves to learn and play. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, patience, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Penelope and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Trevor
- Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services
- Phone: (252) 637-4606
Trevor is an adult hound mix with a handsome tan-and-white coat. Adult dogs are often a bit calmer than puppies and may settle into home life more quickly.
👉 Meet Trevor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Travis
- Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services
- Phone: (252) 637-4606
Travis is another adult hound mix with similar coloring to Trevor. If you love the hound look and sound, Travis could be a great match for you.
👉 Meet Travis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near New Bern, NC, please consider visiting Craven-Pamlico Animal Services to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.