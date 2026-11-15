New Bern has some wonderful dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, these three are hoping you’ll come meet them soon.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services

Phone: (252) 637-4606

Penelope is a young Lab mix, which often means a smart, active dog who loves to learn and play. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, patience, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Penelope and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services

Phone: (252) 637-4606

Trevor is an adult hound mix with a handsome tan-and-white coat. Adult dogs are often a bit calmer than puppies and may settle into home life more quickly.

👉 Meet Trevor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services

Phone: (252) 637-4606

Travis is another adult hound mix with similar coloring to Trevor. If you love the hound look and sound, Travis could be a great match for you.

👉 Meet Travis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near New Bern, NC, please consider visiting Craven-Pamlico Animal Services to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.