New Bern’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for both behavioral health pros and allied health travelers. If you’re looking to boost your income or make a move, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: New Bern, NC

Salary: $2,556 per week (40 hours/week, 8-hour day shifts)

(40 hours/week, 8-hour day shifts) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract (start 12/07/2026)

13-week Cath Lab Tech contract with guaranteed hours, day-one medical, dental, and vision, plus travel, lodging, and meals stipends for those who qualify. You also get 401(k), daily or weekly pay, free CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support—ideal if you want strong pay and benefits without leaving New Bern.

Employer: ACES (Comprehensive Educational Services)

Location: New Bern, NC

Salary: $70,000 – $85,000/year + up to $30,000 in annual incentives

Type: Full-time

BCaBA role supporting children with autism using ABA in homes, schools, and the community. Comes with up to 21 paid days off, medical/dental/vision within 30 days, 401(k), sign-on/retention/relocation bonuses (where offered), company laptop and phone, and clear paths to grow into leadership roles.

If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.