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🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in New Bern
New Bern has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at Craven-Pamlico Animal Services and are looking for a safe, cozy place to call their own.
Googly Bear
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services
- Phone: (252) 637-4606
Googly Bear is a tiny brown beauty who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be your girl.
👉 Meet Googly Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sundae
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Black
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services
- Phone: (252) 637-4606
Sundae is a sleek black adult cat who’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. She’s a great choice if you want a companion with a more relaxed energy.
👉 Meet Sundae and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sunspot
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Black
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services
- Phone: (252) 637-4606
Sunspot is another lovely black adult kitty hoping for a second chance. If you’re looking for a steady, mature cat to share your home, Sunspot may be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Sunspot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moon Beam
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services
- Phone: (252) 637-4606
Moon Beam is a handsome all-black boy kitten with lots of growing and learning ahead. He’d love a home that can give him toys, patience, and plenty of affection.
👉 Meet Moon Beam and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moon light
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $80
- Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services
- Phone: (252) 637-4606
Moon light is a sweet little black kitten who would love to grow up in a safe, loving home. She’d be a fun companion for playtime and snuggles.
👉 Meet Moon light and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near New Bern, NC, please consider visiting Craven-Pamlico Animal Services or giving them a call at (252) 637-4606 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.