New Bern has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at Craven-Pamlico Animal Services and are looking for a safe, cozy place to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services

Phone: (252) 637-4606

Googly Bear is a tiny brown beauty who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be your girl.

👉 Meet Googly Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Mostly Black

Mostly Black Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services

Phone: (252) 637-4606

Sundae is a sleek black adult cat who’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. She’s a great choice if you want a companion with a more relaxed energy.

👉 Meet Sundae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Mostly Black

Mostly Black Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services

Phone: (252) 637-4606

Sunspot is another lovely black adult kitty hoping for a second chance. If you’re looking for a steady, mature cat to share your home, Sunspot may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Sunspot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services

Phone: (252) 637-4606

Moon Beam is a handsome all-black boy kitten with lots of growing and learning ahead. He’d love a home that can give him toys, patience, and plenty of affection.

👉 Meet Moon Beam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services

Phone: (252) 637-4606

Moon light is a sweet little black kitten who would love to grow up in a safe, loving home. She’d be a fun companion for playtime and snuggles.

👉 Meet Moon light and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near New Bern, NC, please consider visiting Craven-Pamlico Animal Services or giving them a call at (252) 637-4606 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.