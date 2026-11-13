New Bern’s roads stay busy, and so do the shops and fleets that keep everything moving. Here are a few solid transportation roles hiring now around New Bern, NC.

Employer: Riverside Automotive Group - Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM & Subaru (Riverside Camping Center)

Riverside Automotive Group - Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM & Subaru (Riverside Camping Center) Location: New Bern, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour , plus bonus program

, plus bonus program Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role working on RVs (brakes, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and more). They offer no Sundays, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and ongoing training, and are open to candidates with general repair/handyman experience who are willing to learn.

Employer: Eastrans Inc

Location: New Bern, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Regional and local routes hauling dry bulk with a focus on safe, compliant driving. Requires valid CDL and knowledge of DOT/FMCSA rules, and comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: United Rentals

Location: New Bern, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (varies by experience and location)

Not listed (varies by experience and location) Why it’s worth a look: Route-based driving role servicing and cleaning portable restrooms and related equipment, with lots of independence and customer contact. Requires a valid driver’s license (CDL and 1 year truck experience preferred) and offers strong benefits, paid sick leave, parental leave, and clear career growth paths.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.