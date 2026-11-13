New Bern’s retail scene is busy, and stores are hiring people who like helping customers and keeping shelves stocked. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and hands-on work.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #7218

Walmart – Neighborhood Market Location: 2915 Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560

Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Type: Temporary, Overnight shifts

This role is all about unloading trucks and stocking freight in the backroom. Good fit if you like physical work, can lift 50+ lbs, and want access to big-company benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 3301 M L King Jr Blvd, New Bern, NC

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead the Food Lion To Go (online order) team, manage schedules, and keep customer service running smoothly. This is a leadership role with hiring, training, and safety responsibilities—great if you have retail experience and want to step into management.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: New Bern, NC

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time (may offer full-time per posting)

Entry-level sales job helping DIY customers with parts, batteries, wipers, and more. Good if you enjoy cars, like talking with people, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.