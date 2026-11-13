New Bern’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to high‑pay travel contracts. Here are a few solid roles hiring now across town.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: New Bern, NC

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Salary: $2,556 per week (based on 40 hrs)

Shift: 8-hour day shift, 7A–3P, start 12/07/2026

This Cath Lab Tech contract comes with aggressive pay packages, tax-free stipends for those who qualify, day 1 medical, dental, and vision, 401(k), and daily or weekly direct deposit. Ideal if you want strong pay, full benefits, and 24/7 clinical support while working a steady daytime schedule.

Employer: Oxley Comprehensive Dentistry

Location: New Bern, NC (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $24.00 per hour

This clinical dental assistant role is hands-on with restorative work, implants, and digital dentistry, with a schedule built for quality patient time. You’ll get paid time off, paid training, dental insurance, and a uniform allowance, and they’re open to different experience levels as long as you’re certified and eager to learn.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: New Bern, NC

Type: Full-time, Outpatient Dialysis

This RN role focuses on caring for patients with end stage kidney disease in an outpatient setting, from assessments and dialysis treatments to patient education. Good fit if you want steady clinic hours, teamwork, and a clear clinical advancement path in nephrology nursing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.