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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Waiting for Adoption in New Bern
New Bern has some very special cats hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All of these kitties are at Craven-Pamlico Animal Services and are ready to meet you.
Yappy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services
- Phone: (252) 637-4606
Yappy is a handsome young brown tabby-style boy with lots of life ahead of him. If you’re looking for a younger cat to grow up with your family, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Yappy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Noodle Doodle Caboodle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services
- Phone: (252) 637-4606
Noodle Doodle Caboodle is a tiny orange boy with a big name and an even bigger future. As a baby, he’s at a great age for bonding and training to fit right into your home.
👉 Meet Noodle Doodle Caboodle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marlin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services
- Phone: (252) 637-4606
Marlin is a sweet gray/blue baby girl. If you love playful kitten energy and soft gray coats, she may be the perfect new friend for you.
👉 Meet Marlin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chloe
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Black
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services
- Phone: (252) 637-4606
Chloe is a lovely young black mediumhair cat. Her soft coat and youthful age make her a great choice if you want a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still playful.
👉 Meet Chloe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Giggle McDimples
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services
- Phone: (252) 637-4606
Giggle McDimples is a gray/blue baby girl with a fun name and a fresh start ahead of her. She’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Giggle McDimples and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Yippy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $80
- Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services
- Phone: (252) 637-4606
Yippy is a young gray/blue girl who’s still full of youthful curiosity. She could be a wonderful companion for someone wanting a playful but not tiny kitten.
👉 Meet Yippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near New Bern, NC, please consider visiting Craven-Pamlico Animal Services or calling (252) 637-4606 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.