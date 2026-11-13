New Bern has some very special cats hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All of these kitties are at Craven-Pamlico Animal Services and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services

Phone: (252) 637-4606

Yappy is a handsome young brown tabby-style boy with lots of life ahead of him. If you’re looking for a younger cat to grow up with your family, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Yappy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services

Phone: (252) 637-4606

Noodle Doodle Caboodle is a tiny orange boy with a big name and an even bigger future. As a baby, he’s at a great age for bonding and training to fit right into your home.

👉 Meet Noodle Doodle Caboodle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services

Phone: (252) 637-4606

Marlin is a sweet gray/blue baby girl. If you love playful kitten energy and soft gray coats, she may be the perfect new friend for you.

👉 Meet Marlin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Mostly Black

Mostly Black Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services

Phone: (252) 637-4606

Chloe is a lovely young black mediumhair cat. Her soft coat and youthful age make her a great choice if you want a cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still playful.

👉 Meet Chloe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services

Phone: (252) 637-4606

Giggle McDimples is a gray/blue baby girl with a fun name and a fresh start ahead of her. She’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Giggle McDimples and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $80

Shelter: Craven-Pamlico Animal Services

Phone: (252) 637-4606

Yippy is a young gray/blue girl who’s still full of youthful curiosity. She could be a wonderful companion for someone wanting a playful but not tiny kitten.

👉 Meet Yippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near New Bern, NC, please consider visiting Craven-Pamlico Animal Services or calling (252) 637-4606 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.