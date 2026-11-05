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New Bern

Food and care item drive at New Bern Civic Theatre

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DRCwC_1Gp7bUbU00

United Way of Coastal Carolina and New Bern Civic Theatre in New Bern will collect food and personal care items on November 9–10 to help neighbors in need, with nearly 300 theatre seats to be filled with donations. More information: https://t.co/izu5StNcPW

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