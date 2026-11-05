🏥 New Bern NC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

New Bern’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to long‑term care. Here are several local roles hiring now if you want steady work helping patients close to home.

Employer: MuuvWell, LLC

MuuvWell, LLC Location: New Bern, NC (onsite at an industrial facility)

(onsite at an industrial facility) Type: Part‑ to full‑time, 20–40 hours/week

Part‑ to full‑time, Pay: $50.00 – $60.00 per hour

Bring your PT skills out of the clinic and onto the plant floor. This role is all about injury prevention, coaching movement, and first aid—with no insurance billing and a mix of early or later hours to reach all shifts. Includes health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: MyEyeDr.

Location: New Bern, NC

Type: Full‑time (some evenings and weekends)

(some evenings and weekends) Pay: Not listed

Great entry point into healthcare—no optical experience needed, full training provided. You’ll prep patients for eye exams, run basic vision tests, and support the optometrist, with access to medical, dental, vision benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and bonuses.

Employer: PruittHealth – Neuse

Location: New Bern, NC

Type: Full‑time , variable shifts ( 7a–3p & 3p–11p, weekends required )

, variable shifts ( ) Pay: Not listed

Hands‑on CNA role in post‑acute/long‑term care with a strong focus on career growth. They offer a CNA ladder program, annual merit increases, relocation options, paid onboarding, and nurse career growth programs, plus comprehensive health plans.

Employer: Bayview Nursing and Rehabilitation

Location: New Bern, NC

Type: Weekend‑focused, in‑person

Weekend‑focused, in‑person Pay: $28.00 – $38.00 per hour, 32–40 hours/week expected

Perfect if you want to stack hours on weekends and keep weekdays lighter. Two 12‑hour weekend shifts (with options to add a weekday) plus extra paid hours when you complete your schedule. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more (benefits vary by option).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in New Bern tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.