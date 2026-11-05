🛒 New Bern Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

New Bern’s retail scene is steady right now, with a mix of flexible part-time gigs and solid full-time leadership roles. If you like helping customers and keeping stores running smooth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (PRE-US)

Premium Retail Services (PRE-US) Location: New Bern, NC 28562

Pay: $13.00/hour (range listed as $13.00–$13.00; note says $12.50 pay rate may vary)

(range listed as $13.00–$13.00; note says $12.50 pay rate may vary) Type: Part-time

Hands-on role stocking shelves, setting up displays, and keeping products looking great across different local stores. Good fit if you like working on your own, using your phone for app-based tasks, and want a flexible retail schedule.

Employer: GameStop

Location: New Bern, NC

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead the whole store operation, from guest service and sales to hiring, training, and scheduling the team. Ideal if you have retail management experience and enjoy coaching staff, hitting sales goals, and talking games with customers.

Employer: RDSolutions

Location: New Bern, NC

Pay: Productivity-based, with a guaranteed minimum (exact rate not listed)

Productivity-based, with a guaranteed minimum (exact rate not listed) Type: Part-time, flexible schedule

Field role where you visit stores, scan items with a company app, and collect pricing data. Casual dress, paid drive time and mileage, and flexible hours make this great for students or anyone needing side income.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.