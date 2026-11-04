🏥 New Bern NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles Open

New Bern’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from retail pharmacy to in‑home nursing and rehab. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re in (or near) New Bern, NC.

Employer: Publix Pharmacy

Publix Pharmacy Location: New Bern, NC (floats to area stores)

(floats to area stores) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a patient-focused retail pharmacy with services like immunizations and MTM, plus strong growth paths into management, specialty, hospital, or corporate roles. Publix offers stock ownership, 401(k), health benefits, PTO, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and is closed for seven major holidays.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: New Bern, NC (home-based)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Full-time, Part-time, PRN Pay: $32.00–$35.00/hour, weekly pay

Provide 1:1 nursing care in patients’ homes with stable hours and long-term cases for adult and pediatric clients. You get flexible scheduling (days/evenings/nights), health/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, training, and strong local office support.

Employer: Broad River Rehab

Location: New Bern, NC – Assisted Living/Nursing Facility

Type: PRN (as-needed, ~2–4 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

PRN PTA role with a very flexible schedule during the week or weekends, providing direct patient care under a supervising PT. Great if you want to pick up extra hours while keeping another job or balancing school or family.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.