📢 $42K design contract approved for Gatewood Park upgrades

New Berlin is moving ahead with a major upgrade to Gatewood Park (14201 W. Kostner Lane).

On November 10, the Common Council approved a $42,400 design contract with raSmith, Inc. to create detailed plans for new, more accessible park features.

Planned improvements include:

An inclusive playground (~3,500 sq. ft.) with poured-in-place safety surfacing and inclusive play elements

with poured-in-place safety surfacing and inclusive play elements A 20-by-20-foot covered park shelter

Additional parking spaces

New and improved paved pathways connecting playgrounds, athletic fields, and shelters with accessible routes

connecting playgrounds, athletic fields, and shelters with accessible routes Drainage improvements, site work, and landscaping

The schedule calls for preliminary designs by February 2027 and final construction plans by March 2027, then bidding.

These upgrades are part of the 2026 Capital Improvement Plan and are meant to fix safety and accessibility issues found in past playground inspections and an ADA study.