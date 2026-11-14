New Berlin’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for both entry-level workers and experienced leaders. Here are several openings worth a quick look this week.

Employer: PPC Partners Inc. / Pieper Automation

PPC Partners Inc. / Location: New Berlin, WI

Type: Full-time

Build and wire electrical and pneumatic control panels from blueprints, then help troubleshoot and support installs at customer sites. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of panel/electrical experience, can read drawings, and like a mix of shop work and customer interaction.

Employer: Clean Harbors / Safety-Kleen

Location: New Berlin, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (2 PM – 10 PM)

Entry-level role working on mechanical and electrical equipment—troubleshooting, disassembly, and assembly. You’ll use hand tools, keep a clean work area, and get access to benefits after 30 days, paid lunch/breaks, PTO, and training with room to grow.

(Same role also posted here: Indeed listing)

Employer: Sumitomo Electric

Location: New Berlin, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Lead a 2nd shift production team in a well-lit, climate-controlled machine shop. You’ll coach and cross-train staff, drive lean/5S improvements, handle real-time production issues, and do performance reviews—ideal if you have 5+ years manufacturing experience and proven leadership skills.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—New Berlin plants are hiring often, and roles like these tend to open up in clusters.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.