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🏗️ New Berlin, WI Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
New Berlin’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in industrial automation and safety. If you like hands-on problem solving and modern control systems, these roles are worth a look.
Machine Safety Engineer Careers
- Employer: Pieper Automation / PPC Partners Inc.
- Location: New Berlin, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on automation and machine safety projects from concept to completion. You’ll do risk assessments, safety system validations, and help design and support industrial control systems. Open at multiple levels (Level I, II, Senior, Lead), so it can fit early-career engineers up through seasoned safety leaders with TUV certifications.
Automation Engineering Intern
- Employer: PPC Partners Inc. (Pieper Automation)
- Location: New Berlin, WI
- Type: Full-time internship
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit for students in electrical, mechanical, robotics, or automation programs. You’ll shadow engineers, help with control panel and schematic design, support PLC/HMI testing, and rotate through areas like robotics, vision systems, and machine safety for real-world experience.
Automation Service Engineer Careers
- Employer: Pieper Automation
- Location: New Berlin, WI (also hiring in Wrightstown, WI)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on field role for Automation Service Engineers (I, II, Senior). You’ll troubleshoot PLC/HMI systems, support startups and upgrades, and travel to customer sites to keep plants running safely and efficiently. Good for techs and engineers who like variety, customer contact, and clear growth paths.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the company’s careers page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.