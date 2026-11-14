New Berlin is busy right now, with solid leadership roles in construction, automation, and home services. If you like running projects and coaching teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: PPC Partners Inc.

PPC Partners Inc. Location: New Berlin, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead electrical construction projects from bid to closeout, focusing on safety, profit, and on-time delivery. You’ll manage budgets, billing, and field productivity while building long-term customer relationships and guiding project teams.

Employer: Pieper Automation (part of PPC Partners )

Pieper Automation (part of ) Location: New Berlin, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior technical role for someone who knows automation and machine safety and likes working with customers. You’ll scope complex safety projects, mentor engineers, and act as the go-to expert from early sales talks through project handoff.

Employer: Leaf Home

Location: New Berlin, WI (heavy regional travel)

(heavy regional travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee day-to-day install operations across a region, scheduling jobs and coaching subcontractor crews. This is a travel-heavy role with a focus on training, quality installs, and keeping fast-moving home improvement projects on track.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.