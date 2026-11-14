New Berlin’s logistics scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on warehouse work to data-focused sourcing roles. Good mix here for students, early-career pros, and anyone who likes keeping goods moving.

Employer: Pieper Electric, Inc.

Pieper Electric, Inc. Location: New Berlin, WI

Type: Part-time, Internship

Salary: Not listed

Summer internship where you support sourcing, spend analysis, and cost‑saving projects for construction jobs. Great fit if you’re studying Supply Chain, Business, Finance, Analytics, or Construction Management and want real project exposure plus Excel-heavy data work.

Employer: PPC Partners Inc.

PPC Partners Inc. Location: New Berlin, WI

Type: Part-time, Internship

Salary: Not listed

Very similar setup: you’ll help with RFQs, supplier quotes, spend analytics, and process improvement tied to live construction projects. Good way to see how purchasing choices impact timelines, costs, and field teams.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: New Berlin, WI

Type: Full-time (seasonal)

Salary: $17.90–$18.40/hour, paid weekly

Physical, fast‑paced warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Comes with tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, PTO, medical/dental/vision, and overtime after 40 hours; must be able to work weekends in November.

Employer: DSV – Global Transport and Logistics

Location: New Berlin, WI (18200 W Lincoln Ave)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Quality-focused warehouse role where you audit shipments and processes, manage quality documents, support internal audits, and coordinate cycle counts. Good match if you have inventory experience, quality system knowledge, and strong computer skills (MS Office).

Employer: Konecranes

Location: New Berlin, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level sourcing role handling supplier negotiations, contracts, inventory optimization, and spend data for assigned commodities. Requires Bachelor’s degree and 2+ years in procurement/strategic sourcing/supply chain, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match from day one, vacation, sick leave, and 10 paid holidays.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.